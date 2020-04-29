Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 11:23 PM

Soldier injured on LoC: Official

An army soldier on Wednesday received bullet injury in an area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector here.

An official said the soldier was deployed in Kalal area when he received bullet injury in his leg.

“He was removed for medical aid to a local hospital,” the official said, adding it was not clear how the soldier received the bullet injury.

“It could be a sniper shot from across the LoC or an accidental fire from the soldier’s own rifle,” the official said.

JKAP express grief over death of 4 girls in flashfloods

Srinagar, Apr 29: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leaders Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and Mushtaq Ahmad have expressed grief over the death of four girls in south and central Kashmir in flashfloods.

In a joint statement, the two leaders described the loss of precious lives extremely unfortunate and shocking. “It is extremely sad that the two minor sisters were killed due to flashfloods triggered by heavy rains in Chadoora and two sisters were washed away by currents in a Shopian village,” they said. “On behalf of our party, we offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families and express solidarity with them in this hour of grief.”

The JKAP leaders urged the J&K government to provide adequate compensation and all possible help to the grieving families.

