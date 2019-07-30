Latest News, Pir Panjal
Wahid Bukhari
UPDATED: July 30, 2019, 6:16 PM

Soldier killed in ceasefire violation along LoC in Rajouri

File pic

A soldier was killed as the Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LOC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

“Pakistani troops also suffered casualties and heavy damage to their posts in retaliatory action by the Indian army,” Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Army, Lieutenant Devender Anand, said.

He said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector. 

In the exchange of fire, Naik Krishan Lal was killed, he said.

“Naik Krishan Lal, aged 34 years belonged to Village Ghagriyal, Post Office – Khour, Tehsil – Akhnoor, District – Jammu and is survived by his wife Shashi Devi,” the spokesperson added.

