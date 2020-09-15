Soldier killed, Major among 2 injured in Rajouri LoC firing

An army soldier was killed and two others including a Major injured in firing and shelling on the Line of Control in Sunderbani Malla area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Officials said that the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Malla and nearby areas of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district on Tuesday evening.

“Seven to eight Indian Army’s forward posts came under fire from the Pakistan side,” the officials said, adding that three army personnel including one Major, one Subedar and one rifleman got injured with Rifleman later succumbed to his injuries.

“Injured Major and Subedar are under treatment in a local army hospital,” officials added.

Intermittent firing and shelling in the area is going on.