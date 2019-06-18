Speed up construction of bunkers, demand Poonch residents

Terming safety bunkers as vital to keep them safe during cross-border firing and shelling, the people of Poonch district have demanded the speeding up of the construction of bunkers.

“The project of bunker construction was approved by the Union government two years ago, but the work remained confined to papers only. As the contractors did not showcase interest in the tenders, the government later shifted the construction of bunkers to Rural Development department,” the residents said.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that 1388 bunkers are to be constructed in Poonch district, out of which only 35 percent have been completed so far.

811 bunkers are to be constructed by Public Works department, while 577 have been allotted to Rural Development department.

Sarpanch Shahpur Kirni, Moulana Sayeed Ahmed Habib, said that the bunker construction is moving at snail’s pace.

He demanded immediate completion of work in all those villages which fall in the direct firing range.

On being contacted, Assistant Commissioner Development, Poonch, Abdul Quyoom Mir said that the construction of bunkers is going on at full pace and will be completed at an earliest.