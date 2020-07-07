Spike in COVID19 cases in Rajouri

Rajouri district on Tuesday witnessed a sharp rise in number of Coronavirus cases with sixteen persons testing positive.

According to officials, the new cases include three street vendors, an eight year old girl and others.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Sher Singh said three street vendors running vegetable outlets have tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Their samples were collected under random sampling mechanism for daily service providers in recent days and have been tested positive today.” he said.

He added that an 8-year old girl who was an active contact of an earlier positive case from Peeri area has also tested positive.

“Two armymen who are from Rajouri district and were posted outside Jammu and Kashmir have also tested positive,” he said.

He said five BSF personnel posted in Rajouri and presently in administrative quarantine and two IRP personnel posted in Rajouri and three other civilians with a travel history and presently in administrative quarantine have tested positive.

Meanwhile, after three street vendors from Sunderbani tested positive, the authorities declared entire Sunderbani town and a nearby village as red zone.

“Area falling within municipal limits of Sunderbani and Ghai as well as Kund habitations of Bajwal village are hereby declared as red zone with nearby area as buffer zone,” said District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh.