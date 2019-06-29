SPO disengaged after unknown persons attempt to torch vehicles of panchayat members in Poonch

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was disengaged for alleged dereliction of duty after unknown persons attempted to torch the vehicles of Sarpanch and his deputy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Reports said that unknown persons tried to set ablaze a Bolero vehicle (JKO02-1578) of Sarpanch Subhash Chander Sharma and Swift vehicle (JK11C- 2888) of ‘Naib’ Sarpanch Rekesh Kumar son of Nanak Chand.

The vehicles were parked at Hakim Morh in Mendhar when some persons tried to burn them. However timely action saved both vehicles, news agency GNS reported quoting official sources.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar, according to the report, said that there was an attempt to burn the vehicles and an FIR has been lodged. “Investigations are underway,” he said, adding, “One SPO Shakil Mirza has been disengaged.”

Quoting sources, the report said that action against the SPO was taken for alleged dereliction of the duty.