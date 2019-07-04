SRTC buses reduced to a handful in Pir Panchal

At a time when shortage of vehicles is being considered as the prime cause behind over-loading in passenger vehicles in Rajouri and Poonch districts, the government is only increasing the woes by minimizing the number of State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses in the region.

As per details with Greater Kashmir, only four SRTC buses ply on the inter-district routes in Rajouri and Poonch, with no buses from the Corporation plying on the intra-district stretches.

“At present, two SRTC buses ply on the Jammu-Poonch route, one on Jammu-Mendhar and one on Srinagar-Poonch route via Mughal Road,” sources said, adding that out of these, the buses that ply on Jammu-Poonch and Jammu-Mendhar routes are the only ones that cross Rajouri district.

They added that not a single bus plies on the intra-district (within the district) routes in Rajouri and Poonch.

Sources within the administration claimed that the higher authorities in SRTC have been time and again approached by field functionaries and the district administration to start intra-district buses, but nothing has been done yet.

On being contacted, SRTC Manager for Rajouri district, Mohammad Kameel, said that the proposal for providing buses in Rajouri district for intra-district routes has already been submitted to the higher authorities.

“We are hopeful that new buses will be provided soon,” Kameel said, adding that the Corporation is planning to set up a bus depot in the district.

The SRTC Manager for Poonch district, Mumtaz Khan, also said that a proposal for additional buses in the district has been submitted to the higher authorities.

He too hoped that new buses, especially electric ones, would be provided soon.

Khan also confirmed that at present, only four SRTC buses ply on three inter-district routes from Poonch.