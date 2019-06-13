Staff shortage mars functioning of Town Planning Office

Shortage of staff in the common Town Planning Office of Rajouri and Poonch districts in Rajouri town has been hampering the functioning of all the seven municipalities in the twin towns badly, thus people demanding a separate such office in Poonch district.

According to locals, several posts of lower-rung staff have been lying vacant since long.

“Even the post of Town Planner is lying vacant. And under such circumstances, the Assistant Town Planner has been looking after the works of Town Planner,” they said, adding, “Thus inconvenience to the public at large visiting the office mostly for permission related to starting construction works.”

The Chief Town Planner Office has its jurisdiction over all the seven municipalities of Rajouri and Poonch districts, including municipal committees, Rajouri, Sunderbani, Nowshera, Kalakote and Thanamandi in Rajouri district and municipal council Poonch and municipal committee Surankote in Poonch district.

Besides dealing with routine work of permission cases of construction in all the municipalities, the Town Planning Office also deals with preparation of master plan.

Villagers claimed that besides Town Planner, the single posts of Head Draftsman, Tracer and Junior Assistant are also lying vacant and only one draftsman is posted against two vacancies.

President Municipal Council Poonch, Sunil Sharma said that soon after assuming the chair five months back, he wrote a letter to the concerned department demanding posting of additional staff in Town Planning Office and to open separate office in Poonch “but a reply from the other side is awaited till date.”

He added that department should either post adequate staff in office at Rajouri which has jurisdiction over both the districts or open a separate office for Poonch so that public at large don’t face problems related to their routine works. When contacted, District Development Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav, said, “The matter will be taken up with the higher authorities soon.”