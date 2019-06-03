Storm affects normal life in Rajouri, Poonch

Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 2:01 AM

Strong winds that blew in early hours of Monday affected normal life across Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The residents of Rajouri said, “A storm started at about 1:30 am and continued till 5 am. It spread panic and the entire area was gripped by chaos. As the winds were blowing at a very high speed, which is quite rare in Rajouri, we were scared.”

Though no loss of life or injury was reported, but the power supply was snapped. “The power supply remained affected for hours together. The winds induced technical snags in the transmission lines and normal life remained affected severely.”

Similar reports were received from Poonch district.

