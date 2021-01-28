Street vendors stage protest, demand demarcated stalls

Street vendors running their stalls outside Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri blocked the main road outside the hospital demanding a specified place for installation of stalls.

Protesting street vendors kept the main road blocked for around an hour and raised slogans against government authorities.

The street vendors protesting outside the hospital said that they used to install their stalls outside the hospital from the last eight years but the land where stalls were installed has now been covered with barbed wire by the Agriculture department.

“We are having no place for installation of stalls now and families of more than one dozen vendors will be left for starvation as the bread earners of families earn bucks for livelihood from these stalls only.” AmjadHussain, a street vendor said.

They further demanded a specified place outside the hospital for installation of street stalls.