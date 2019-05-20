Students of GPS Balakote protest against water crisis

The students enrolled in Government Primary School (GPS) police post Balakote Monday boycotted their classes and staged a demonstration against Education and Public Health Engineering departments.

The school is located along the Line of Control and is in direct firing range. It often remains affected due to cross-border firing.

The locals said that the students boycotted their classes and staged a protest in front of the school against the prevailing water crisis in the education institution.

“Students are either taking water in bottles from home or have to walk long distances to fetch water from a well,” they said, adding that as the school is in direct firing range, fetching water from far off areas is risky.

The locals accused the Education department and Public Health Engineering department of working in an “unsatisfactory manner”.

On being contacted, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Mendhar, Lal Hussain, said that soon after the information of the protest by students was received, school teachers were directed to pacify it.

He said that multiple communications have been made to PHE department for providing water supply in the school, but the department is yet to come up with a plan.

He also said that a fresh letter will be written to PHE on Tuesday.