Jammu and Kashmir police Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old boy for allegedly uploading sensitive content in a Whtsapp group, here in Poonch district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh K Angral, said, “The boy was reportedly uploading highly sensitive content in a Whatsapp group. As the content had the potential to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district, we arrested him.”

More arrests will take place in the near future as the investigation continues, the SSP said.