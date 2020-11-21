Suspected drone movement in Mendhar|Security agencies on alert

Following movement of a suspected drone over several villages of Mendhar, security has been beefed up in these areas.

Officials said that around 6:30 pm, movement of an aerial object was noticed over village Basooni Gohlad in Mendhar sub division.

“The object was well inside the Line of Control and seemed to be a drone,” officials said.

They added that soon after the aerial object was spotted, an alert was sounded and parties of Jammu and Kashmir police were rushed to the area.

“Search operation and extensive searches are going on,” the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Ramesh Angral said that soon after the movement of aerial object was noticed, searches were launched.