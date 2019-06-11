Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 1:20 AM

Suspected IED destroyed at Krishna Ghati

Samples collected, nature of object to be verified: SSP Poonch
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 1:20 AM

Security forces on Tuesday morning destroyed the suspected explosive device that was found lying on Krishna Ghati road of Poonch on Monday evening.

Earlier, on Monday evening, a steel box with wiring system was found lying on the road at Krishna Ghati, after which vehicular traffic was suspended and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the spot.

Trending News
Militants escape after brief shootout in Shopian village, forces intensify searches

Shopian Gun Battle|2 militants killed: Police

Gunfight on in Sopore

Kathua case: Chief investigator regrets Vishal's release on benefit of doubt

Prosecution's failure to verify Vishal's alibi led to his acquittal: Court

The road was kept closed for traffic throughout the night.

As per reports, at about 6:45 am on Tuesday, the object was destroyed and the road was reopened for traffic.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh K Angral, said, “After destroying the object, samples were collected from the spot. These will be examined to ascertain the nature of the object.”

Related News