Suspected IED destroyed at Krishna Ghati

Security forces on Tuesday morning destroyed the suspected explosive device that was found lying on Krishna Ghati road of Poonch on Monday evening.

Earlier, on Monday evening, a steel box with wiring system was found lying on the road at Krishna Ghati, after which vehicular traffic was suspended and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the spot.

The road was kept closed for traffic throughout the night.

As per reports, at about 6:45 am on Tuesday, the object was destroyed and the road was reopened for traffic.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh K Angral, said, “After destroying the object, samples were collected from the spot. These will be examined to ascertain the nature of the object.”