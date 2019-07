Army on Monday morning destroyed a suspicious object lying along the Jammu-Rajouri highway, police said.

They said that a morning highway patrol of army spotted a suspicious object lying alongside the highway at Narian village after which an alert was sounded and reinforcement was rushed to the spot while bomb disposal squad and team of police from Chatyar Chingus police post also reached the area.

Later, the suspicious object was destroyed on the spot by bomb disposal squad of army.