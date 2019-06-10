Suspicious object found near army camp in Poonch

Vehicular traffic on Mendhar-Poonch road was suspended on Monday after security forces recovered mysterious material on Krishna Ghati (KG) Top road in Poonch district.

Reports said that the security forces found a steel box with wire system lying near a culvert at KG Top road, following which road was closed for traffic.

Senior officers of both army and police and teams of forces rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of material.

Later, a bomb disposal squad was also rushed to the site, while the entire area was cordoned off.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramesh K Angral, said, “As it is dark now, we have decided to conduct the process of destroying the suspicious object in the morning. The road will remain closed for the entire night.”

On being asked about the nature of the suspicious object, the SSP said, “Nothing can be said at this point of time. Things will be clear in the morning only.”

Meanwhile, security forces have launched an operation in the area as there are apprehensions that the suspicious object could be an explosive device which was planted on the road.