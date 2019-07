A suspicious object was found on Jammu-Rajouri highway in Narian village on Monday following which a Bomb disposal squad (BDS) was rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Suspected explosive creates panic on Rajouri highway

Sources said that a morning road patrol of the army found the suspicious object at Narian on the highway after which an alert was sounded.

Also Read | Suspicious object found near army camp in Poonch

Inspection of suspicious object is going on and a police team has also reached at the spot, they said.