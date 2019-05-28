Pir Panjal
SUV crushes pedestrian to death on Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir

A man was on Tuesday afternoon crushed to death by a Sports Utility vehicle (SUV) on Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased was identified as Zaffar Iqbal (30) son of Mohammad Hussain resident of Dhanore Jarallan Rajouri.

He was reportedly walking along the highway near Tariq bridge on Rajouri highway when the vehicle hit him.

Reports said the passers-by rushed the injured to Rajouri hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have seized the vehicle involved in the accident and arrested the driver.

