Teacher suspended for sending students to purchase milk

Authorities here have placed under suspension a government teacher after she allegedly sent some school students to purchase milk from market.

As per Education Department officials, a video went viral on social media wherein some girl students of Government Girls Middle School Rajouri city were seen purchasing milk from a shop who, on being asked, said that a teacher from school sent them for the same.

A section of media also carried the news alleging students’ right violation by teachers. Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Rajouri Mohammad Ashraf Rather has ordered suspension of a teacher, Rita Rani, posted in Girls Middle School and an initiated a probe into the matter.