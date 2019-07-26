Teacher washed away in Mendhar

A government teacher posted as warden in Kasturba Gandhi BalikaVikas Kendra, Dhargaloon, Mendhar washed away in flash flood on Friday, police said.

They said that the body of the deceased teacher was later recovered one kilometer downstream from the incident site.

Police identified the deceased as-year-old Anzar Fatima wife of Mohammad Farooq of Dhargaloon, Mendhar.

As per eyewitnesses, the deceased teacher along with her 10-year-old daughter Sadia Farooq was returning to her home when the duo got trapped in the flash flood while crossing Soiya rivulet.

They said that the brave mother pushed her daughter out of the river stream and later tried herself to come out but washed away in the strong current of water.

“Her body was recovered one kilometer downstream from the incident site,” they said.

Meanwhile, locals blamed Public Works Department for the loss of life as they were demanding construction of bridge over the river since long.