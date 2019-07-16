Pir Panjal
Dar Mohsin
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 5:06 PM

Teen dies due to alleged medical negligence in Kishtwar, police registers case

“He was soon shifted to the district hospital where doctors referred him to Jammu hospital and asked his family members to arrange blood for him”
Police on Tuesday registered a criminal case against the hospital authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir after a teenage boy died due to alleged medical negligence.

Reports said that 17-year-old Saqib Ahmad, a resident of Marwah, was critically injured after a wall collapsed on him today morning in Tapal market of the town.

“He was soon shifted to the district hospital where doctors referred him to Jammu hospital and asked his family members to arrange blood for him,” said a relative of the deceased. However, he succumbed at the facility.

As the news of his death spread, the locals staged a protest and demanded that a criminal case be lodged against the Chief Medical Officer and the management of District Hospital Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, police has registered a criminal case against the hospital authorities for alleged medical negligence.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak told Greater Kashmir that a criminal case has been registered against the hospital authorities under section 304 (A) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at police station Kishtwar.

However, CMO Kishtwar, Abdul Majeed rubbished the allegations, saying that the doctors tried their best to save the life of the boy.

“The injured boy was shifted to hospital at 9:55 AM. He had received grievous injures on his head and abdomen. It was difficult to save his life as per details of the doctor who provided him first-aid,” he said, adding: “The allegations are baseless and the doctors as well as hospital authorities tried fully to save the life of the boy.”

