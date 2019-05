A teen was injured after the armies of India and Pakistan traded fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Sunday.

The injured boy was identified as Mohammad Ishaq (18) son of Mohammad Riaz of Pokharni, Nowshera.

An official said that the boy was injured around midnight in Pukharni village.

He said the boy was immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment.