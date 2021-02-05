Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 5, 2021, 11:42 PM

Teenage boy dies in Nowshera mishap



A teenage boy driving his scooty got killed after he was knocked by an unknown vehicle on Nowshera Jhanger road in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district.

Accident took place on Friday evening after which locals also staged a protest demanding identification of the vehicle involved in the accident and arrest of the accused driver.

Police identified the victim as 17 years old Vishal Chowdhary son of Vijay Kumar Chowdhary resident of Kalsiyan Nowshera who was twelfth class student and was on way to Nowshera from Jhanger Kalsiyan.

Near Chowki Handan, the scooty was knocked by an unknown vehicle in which a teenage boy driving it got killed.

Police said to have registered a case under relevant sections of law in Nowshera Police station.

