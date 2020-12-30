Teenage boy electrocuted in Rajouri village

A sixteen-year-old teenage boy got electrocuted and died in a village of Rajouri with locals from the area staged a protest demonstration against the power development department accusing it of negligence that resulted in the death of the boy.

Victim has been identified as Murtaza Ali son of Abdul Ghani resident of Narla village of Kotranka in Rajouri district.

Locals from the area also staged a protest demonstration against the power development department and accused its field staff for the incident.

“In recent snowfall, wires tied over the poles got damaged and fell on ground and information was shared with field staff of the department but no repair was done and power was restored in the morning hours of Wednesday and the victim came in contact with the live wire.” said locals who protested in the village.

They said to have lost a young life due to gross negligence of the Power Development Department and demanded financial aid for the victim’s family.