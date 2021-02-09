Tempo accident leaves one dead, ten injured in Rajouri

A tempo accident in Latti area of Khawas caused death of a person and injuries to ten others with people of the area raised concern over poor road condition.

Officials said that a tempo traveller JK02AL 9145 was on way to Kalakote from Khawas when near Latti it skidded off the road and fell in fields.

“Eleven person got injured in the accident with three are having minor injuries while eight others were having multiple injuries and two are serious.” said officials.

They said that one of the injured identified as Surjeet Singh son of Naseeb Singh resident of Keri Khawas succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in Jammu GMC.

Other injured have been identified as Madhan Lal son of Lal Mahaan, Kartar Singh son of Naksi, Ramona Begum wife of Anwar Hussain, Satia Devi wife of Parshotam Lal, Balwan Singh son of Munshi Ram, Rashpal Singh son of Nanak Chand, Govind Singh son of Lal Mahaan, Anchal Singh son of Raghu Nath and Om Parkash son of Sant Ram.