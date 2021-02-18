Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:08 PM

Terminal semester, final year students | BGSBU to start offline classes

File Photo
The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Rajouri will start offline classes for terminal semesters and final year for all academic programmes from February 22.

In an official statement issued by the media wing of institution, it was informed that the decision for reopening the University for offline-classes was taken in a meeting of senior functionaries of BGSBU under the chairmanship of its Vice Chancellor Prof Akbar Masood. In the meeting it was decided that offline classes for terminal semesters, final year for all academic programmes would commence from February 22.  It was also decided that the hostel facilities would reopen from February 22 as well, as per UGC norms, the statement added.

During the meeting it was decided that all COVID-19 protocols and SOPs as per UGC as well as the government norms from time to time would be strictly followed.

However, it was also decided that for all other semesters the online classes would continue, the university authorities informed.

