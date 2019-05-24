This school functions from a Panchayat Ghar

The classes of Government Higher Secondary School, Dalhori, are being run from a Panchayat Ghar as the department has failed to provide the school with classrooms.

The accommodation crisis has increased after the department reportedly dismantled four rooms of the school to construct a new building, work for which has not been started yet.

Kulbir Singh, a local, said, “GHSS Dalhori was upgraded from high school level in the year 2017-18. From the present session, 2019, the 11th class has also been started in the school.”

Other locals said, “More than 200 students are presently enrolled in the school and the admission process for 11th class is going on. There are expectations that the number of students in 11th class will be over 100.”

Lashing out at the concerned departments, the locals said, “At present, the school building does not have a classroom. The building only houses an office, a kitchen and two toilets.”

“What is ironical is the fact that the school building sans classrooms. Five rooms were dismantled in March 2019 to construct a new building under SMAGRA, but no work has started till date,” the locals said, alleging that the Education department is showcasing callous approach.

They said that two classes, 9th and 10th, have been shifted to four rooms of local Panchayat Ghar.

A teacher, while wishing anonymity, said that two classes are being run from a Panchayat Ghar, one from school verandah and remaining from the playground.

“We are left with no other option than to teach students in the playground amid summer season also,” the teacher said.

The Principal, Mohammad Hafeez, told Greater Kashmir: “The higher authorities have been informed about the accommodation crisis.”

He further said, “At present, the school lacks lecturers. Besides, five out of six posts of masters and several posts of teachers are lying vacant. Sometimes, we are left with no other option than to ask our peons to teach the students.”

Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, said that the Chief Education Officer, Rajouri, talked to the concerned Executive Engineer who has informed that 10 rooms have been sanctioned under Samagra, but could not be tendered as some change in plan is required.

“I will personally take up the matter and it will be resolved,” she assured.