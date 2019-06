Also Read | 4 dead, cop among 7 injured in road accidents

Two persons died while six others received injuries in a road accident at Kewal village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Initial reports suggested that a vehicle on way to Chassana from Rajouri fell into a gorge at Kewal.

Locals said that two persons died on the spot while six others received injuries with condition of all stated to be critical.

Further details are awaited.