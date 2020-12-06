Two teenage PaK girls detained on LoC in Poonch: Army

Two teenage girls hailing from forward Kahuta tehsil area of Pakistan administered Kashmir were detained on Line of Control in Poonch after they crossed into this side inadvertently with the army putting in efforts for their early repatriation.

The duo is real sisters and has been identified as Sana Zabair (13) and Laiba Zabair (17), daughters of Muhammad Zabair, resident of Abbasspur village of forward Kahuta tehsil of PaK.

In an official statement, Jammu-based spokesman of the Indian army, Lt Col Devander Anand told Greater Kashmir that on Sunday morning, the two teenage girls had inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in the Poonch sector.

” Army troops deployed along the Line of Control detected the inadvertent crossing and exercised complete restrain to prevent any harm to the teenagers.” Lt Col Anand further said.

He further said that efforts are being made for their early repatriation.

Officials said that after initial questioning, the intrusion bid of teenagers has been treated as ‘inadvertent’ and efforts are now being made for their repatriation under goodwill gesture of Indian army and as an effort of Confidence Building Measure between India and Pakistan on Line of Control.