Unauthorised absence of GPS Bania Wali teachers from duty

Taking serious note of alleged unauthorized absence of Government Primary School BaniaWali teachers from their duty for the last four days, the SDM Mendhar has asked the ZEO concerned to file a detailed report with his office at the earliest.

“I have asked the ZEO concerned to ascertain the reasons behind the unauthorized absence of the teachers from duty and file a detailed report with my office,” SDM Mendhar, SahilJandyal said.

As per locals, including Panch of Kalaban area, AsratGhulam and others, Mohammad Shabir, Mohammad Rafi and Mohammad Iqbal, no teacher has turned up to attend their duty at the school for the last 4 four days.

“Our students are suffering due to this absence of the teachers,” the Panch of the village said, adding, “Strict action should be taken against them so that they don’t take people and students of this area for granted”.

According to the village Panch, there are over 25 students in the school and 3 teachers are posted to teach them.