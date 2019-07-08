Water scarcity irks Rajouri residents

The residents of Panjpeer and Children Park in Rajouri town Monday staged demonstrations against the prevailing water crisis in their areas.

At Panjpeer, a large number of people, including women and children, assembled on the Jammu-Rajouri highway and blocked it. They also set some old tyres on fire and raised slogans against the concerned department.

After an hour-long protest, Tehsildar Rajouri and other government officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters, assuring them that the water supply will be immediate restored in their area.

Meanwhile, people living in Children Park locality of the town and also staged a demonstration and blocked the Gujjar Mandi to Panja Chowk road.

The protesters, while raising slogans against the concerned department, said that everyone is affected due to water scarcity in their area.

The protest was pacified after senior government officials and police team reached the spot.

Meanwhile, on being contacted, Public Health Engineering officials said, “Due to inclement weather, there is severe power crisis which is resulting in prolonged power curtailment. As a result, pumping of water through pumping stations has remained minimal, resulting in water shortage.”