Will soon end militancy in Kishtwar: Police chief

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the police and security forces will soon end the militancy in Kishtwar district.

While talking to media-persons on the sidelines of his visit to Mendhar area of Poonch district, Singh said that there was presence of some militancy-related elements in Kishtwar since long and some new faces have joined them.

“I assure people that very soon militancy will be wiped out in Kishtwar,” said DGP.

He further said that the investigation being conducted by the police in the killing of Parihar brothers and RSS leader in Kishtwar was at its last stage and the accused have been identified.

“Now the investigation is with another agency and I cannot comment much on it,” said the DGP.