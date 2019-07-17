Latest News, Pir Panjal
Woman commits suicide by jumping into Chenab river in Doda

A 31-year-old housewife took her own life Wednesday morning by jumping into the Chenab river from Barshalla Bridge at Thathri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:45 am, SHO Thathri Suresh Gautam said.

“We have witnesses who saw her jump in,” he said. “…It looked like suicide.”

“After getting information, a police party immediately reached at the spot and started a search operation, but due to very strong currents in the river the body could not be recovered so far, although the search has been extended to Prem Nagar, 15 km from here,” said SHO Thathri.

He said adding the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be known.

The deceased has been identified as Perveena Bagum(31), wife of Aashiq Hussain R/O village Kalotrian.

