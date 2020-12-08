Woman dies, four injured in road mishaps

An early morning car accident at Katarmal village of Manjakote on Jammu Rajouri Poonch highway left a woman dead and two other persons injured.

Police said that a car JK02AB 4075 was on the way to Jammu from Mendhar when at Katarmal village, it plunged into a roadside gorge.

“Lady namely 46-year-old Parveen Akhtar wife of Muhammad Younis died on the spot while her husband Mohd Younis son of Jan Mohammad and brother in law Sajad Ahmed son of Jan Muhammad, residents of Kalaban Mendhar got injured.” the officials of police said.

They further informed that the injured have been shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri for treatment.

Meanwhile a TaTa Sumo carrying two lady passengers plunged into a deep ravine at Udhala in Khari Tehsil of Ramban district on Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle is absconding after committing the accident, said police.

The Police office while sharing details said that a TaTa Sumo bearing registration number JK14-1394 was on its way to Banihal from Mahu in Khari area of district Ramban with two lady passengers due to rash and negligent driving went out of control of its driver resulting in the vehicle plunged into several feet down into ravine.

Soon after the accident locals rescued both the ladies for shifting them to PHC Khari after administering first aid both were referred to Emergency Hospital Banihal for specialized treatment.

The police official identified ladies as Zeba Begum wife of late Abdul Subhan Naike resident of Cherwara and Hafiza Begum wife of Gulamb Rasool resident of Kumla Trigam.

We have taken the cognizance of the accident police official claimed.