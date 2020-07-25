Woman dies in Mendhar road mishap

A middle-aged woman died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle she was riding on skidded off the road on Saturday in Mendhar, police said.

The police added that a motorcycle was on way to Mendhar from Mankote Balnoi area on Saturday morning when vehicle skidded on road and pillion rider woman got injured.

“She was shifted to Mendhar sub district hospital after accident and was than referred to Jammu GMC, but she died on way.” said police.

“The body is being brought in Mendhar sub-district hospital where medico-legal formalities will be conducted.” police said.

Victim has been identified as Tahira Koser wife of Mohammad Saleem resident of Balnoi village of Mendhar.