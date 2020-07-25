Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 3:21 AM

Woman dies in Mendhar road mishap

Editor Online
UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 3:21 AM
Representational Pic

A middle-aged woman died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle she was riding on skidded off the road on Saturday in Mendhar, police said.

The police added that a motorcycle was on way to Mendhar from Mankote Balnoi area on Saturday morning when vehicle skidded on road and pillion rider woman got injured.

Trending News

DC Shopian asks Panchs, Sarpanchs to create COVID related awareness

File Pic

J&K Govt hails role of Pune NGO in evacuation process

Anjuman condoles demise of Prof Kuchhay

JKAP appeals Govt to waive off artisan loans

“She was shifted to Mendhar sub district hospital after accident and was than referred to Jammu GMC, but she died on way.” said police.

“The body is being brought in Mendhar sub-district hospital where medico-legal formalities will be conducted.” police said.

Victim has been identified as Tahira Koser wife of Mohammad Saleem resident of Balnoi village of Mendhar.

Related News