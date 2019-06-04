Woman ends life by jumping into river in Poonch

Pir Panjal
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 3:01 PM

A 40-year old woman committed suicide by jumping into a river from a bridge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said that Surinder Kour Singh of Ward Number 17 Mohalla Azad Poonch jumped into the river from Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge in Poonch today morning.

Soon after the incident, local volunteers and police launched a rescue operation.

According to news agency GNS, the body of the woman was washed away nearly two kilometers downstream from the spot she jumped into the river.

The body was later taken to district hospital Poonch for medico legal formalities including the post-mortem, they said.

A police officer said that investigation under 174 CrPc has been initiated in this regard.

