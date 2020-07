A woman who was injured in mortar shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC0 in Balakote area of this district two days ago succumbed to the injuries at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

An official said Hakam Bi who was injured in the shelling was referred to GMC Jammu where she succumbed to the injuries in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Locals said the body was handed over to the family today for performing last rites.