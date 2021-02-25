Woman knocked to death in Rajouri; 8 injured in Poonch mishaps

An elderly woman was crushed to death by a truck in Rajouri town while eight persons, including four children, were injured in three separate accidents in the neighbouring Poonch district on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that a truck hit a woman near Police Lines in Rajouri town this afternoon. She was rushed to GMC Associated hospital Rajouri in serious condition, where she succumbed to her grievous injuries.

Victim has been identified as 72-year old Ghulam Fatima, wife of Chandia, resident of Tarkassi, at present Chapriyan Rajouri.

“We have seized the truck involved in the accident and have also arrested the driver,” said police. The police added that the body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites after medico-legal formalities in Rajouri hospital.

In the neighbouring district Poonch, eight persons, including four children, sustained injuries in three separate accidents.

Police said that the first accident took place when a GREF tipper, plying on Krishna Ghati road in Mendhar, turned turtle in the middle of the road.

“Gulab Yadav and Shah Faesal, the driver and the cleaner respectively, got injured in the accident. They were shifted to hospital for treatment,” the officials said.

In another accident that took place at Sanai in Surankote, a car coming from Poonch towards Surankote hit four children at Sanai, leaving all four of them injured.

They have been identified as Zohia Jabin, Zeeshan Ali, Naila Shakeel and Sara Jabeen. The injured children were shifted to a local civil hospital where they were under treatment, said officials.