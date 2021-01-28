Won't allow sub-standard material in Mendhar school building: Locals

Villagers from Behrote Balakote area located on Line of Control in Mendhar sub division have alleged poor quality and slow pace of work for construction of school building in the area.

Villagers of the area said that Government Middle School BehroteBalakote was upgraded to the level of High School two years ago with an aim to provide a relief to the students living along restive LoC but the next class is yet to start properly amid lack of required space.

” The building of the school was sanctioned two years ago and the slow pace of work can be gauged from the fact that only the plinth level and half pillar level have been reached so far.” said villagers.

They further accused the executing agency of poor quality work and said that the cemented portion constructed so far is getting broken with small force.

“Our children have to sit under the building and we will not allow poor quality work,” villagers said. In-charge, Zonal Education Officer Balakote, Muhammad Amin told Greater Kashmir that locals from the area have raised concern before his office and a team from the area will be dispatched to the site for spot verification.