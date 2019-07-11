Pir Panjal
Zahid Malik
Mahore,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 1:39 AM

Years on, several roads in Mahore remain incomplete

Will start all works very soon: Executive Engineer PMGSY
Zahid Malik
Mahore,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 1:39 AM

Several roads in Mahore sub-division continue to be under-construction since years together, making the local populace suffer.

As per reports, the 17-kilomtere road from Angralla to Gulabgarh, construction on which was started in 2001, still lies incomplete. There are two bridges sanctioned on the road, which too have not been completed yet.

Trending News

Kashmir can only be resolved by dialogue: Farooq

Summer vacations in schools from July 15

High Court seeks info on implementation of drug policy

Governor reviews Yatra arrangements at Nunwan Base Camp

Similarly, the Dhamni-Dewal road has been under-construction since the past 20 years. At present, the construction lies suspended.

The road from Bhal to Shabrass continues to be under-construction since 2006. Every year, the concerned department completes 1-2 kilometres of the stretch, but then the work is suspended, locals alleged.

The work on Nihoch to Shabrass and Nihoch to Dewal roads has also been lying suspended since several years, they said,

Latest News

34 killed over 120 injured in two accidents in Pakistan

Pak PM to highlight need to resolve disputes through talks during US visit

PAA posts to be filled as per draft recruitment rules

Ayodhya land dispute: SC seeks status report on mediation, may hear case from July 25

Meanwhile, the 5-kilometre road from Lar to Khor has been under construction since 2014.

The locals accused the government of showcasing callous approach. “This is official apathy at its best. We continue to live without proper roads in the twenty first century. We still have to walk several kilometers to get ration and other essentials.”

“On one hand the government talks about digital India, but on the other, we are forced to lift our sick on charpoys to the nearest road. Several times our patients, especially pregnant women, have died on the way,” they maintained.

Lashing out at local politicians, the residents accused them of only visiting them during elections. “Once the elections are over, they (politicians) never bother to redress our issues.”

On being contacted, Executive Engineer, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), Roshan Din Choudhary, said, “The construction work on Shadole bridge will start within a few days, while the first stage of Angrall to Gulabgarh road stands complete and work on the second stage will be strated very soon.”

He added, “For the road from Bal to Shabrass, a bridge needs to be constructed. We have already started the construction on the bridge and it will be completed by November. Also, the roads from Nihoch to Shabrass and Dhamini to Badder road will be completed within a month or two.”

Related News