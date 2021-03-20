Young driver's body found on road in J&K's Poonch

Body of a 35-year-old driver was found on road in Surankote area of Poonch district overnight, officials said on Saturday.

They said that the locals of Draba Qureshi Mohalla spotted the body of the driver, identified as Basharat Khan, son of Lal Khan of Drogian sector Buffliaz on road during the intervening night of March 19 and 20.

Later a police party rushed to the spot and shifted the body to SDH Surankote for postmortem.

Officiating SHO Surankote, Mohammad Rashid confirmed to GNS the recovery of the body. He said police have lodged an FIR and further investigation is going on.