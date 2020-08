A youth sustained serious injuries after he fell from a moving truck on highway in this district on Sunday.

A police official identified the injured as Muhammad Rizwan, son of Shokat Hussain of Dodassanbala village of Thanamandi. The official said a truck (Registration No. JK02AJ/0393) was on way to Rajouri from Jammu when at Kali Dav near Chingus highway the man fell from the moving vehicle and got injured.