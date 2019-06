Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

A youth was found hanging in front of his residential house in Sankari village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Fareed, son of Mohammad Pazer, resident of Sankari village.

An official said that Fareed was found hanging at about 11 pm last night.

He said that the police shifted his body to Rajouri hospital for medico-legal formalities, adding that an investigation has been launched.