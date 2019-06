Also Read | Youth found hanging in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

A youth was found hanging from the roof of his house, here in Sankari village of Rajouri, police said Wednesday.

They said that Mohammad Fareed, son of Mohammad Pazer, found hanging from the wooden roof of his house at about 11 pm on Tuesday.

Soon after receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Rajouri hospital for medico-legal formalities, they said, adding that an investigation has been started.