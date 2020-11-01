Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 11:49 PM

Youth injured in road accident dies

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 11:49 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 26-year-old youth from Doongi village of this district, who was injured in a road accident last month, succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.

A police official said the youth, Ankush Kumar son of Sat Pal was injured on October 20 in the road accident. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital where he succumbed to injuries this morning, the official said.

Trending News
Cover Page of a Book

Rishef Pubs to release book on life of Izhar Wani

'Government aiming at bolstering socio-economic development of J&K'

Police host band show, folk musical event in Srinagar

JKVDA expresses gratitude to Govt

The official said after completing medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to the family for last rites. He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Rajouri police station.

Related News