Youth injured in road accident dies

A 26-year-old youth from Doongi village of this district, who was injured in a road accident last month, succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.

A police official said the youth, Ankush Kumar son of Sat Pal was injured on October 20 in the road accident. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital where he succumbed to injuries this morning, the official said.

The official said after completing medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to the family for last rites. He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Rajouri police station.