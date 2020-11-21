13th Prof Yousuf Memorial Inter-college tourney from next week

Islamia College of Science and Commerce is conducting 13th edition of Prof Yousuf Memorial Inter College Cricket tournament from next week at Islamia College ground Hawal, here.

In the tournament all the major college teams of Kashmir would be participating.

With the aim to give exposure to the college students the organisers have decided to conduct all matches on the college cricket turf. Prof Shiekh Ajaz Bashir Principal Islamia College invited all the college teams for the participation in this unique cricket event to be played on their exclusive turf.