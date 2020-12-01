Sports, Today's Paper
13th Prof Yousuf Memorial tourney to start from Dec 5

Islamia College of Science and Commerce has announced the schedule of upcoming 13th Prof Yousuf Memorial cricket tournament that is going to start from December 5 at Islamia College ground Hawal.

16 College teams from all over Kashmir are participating in the tournament. The tournament would be played on knockout basis. In the opening match hosts Islamia College would be taking on GDC Pattan on December 5. In the second match, GDC Baramulla will clash with GDC Chrar-e-Sharief On December 7.

The matches of the tournament are going to be played on the turf wicket of the host college.

