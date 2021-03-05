Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:12 AM

17th Senior National Soft Tennis Championship begins

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:12 AM
Representational Photo

The 17th Senior National Soft Tennis Championship for men and women has begun at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh here.

Joint Secretary Kashmir, J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Ara was the chief guest on the inaugural function, while Executive Director Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India, NG Vegda and Manager Gindun Sports Stadium, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar were the guest of honors.

J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council is conducting the championship at different venues of Srinagar and in which more than 350 players from 32 States and Union Territories are participating in the said championship.

The championship will continue till 8th of March.

