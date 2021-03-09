Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 9, 2021, 11:27 PM

17th Senior National Soft Tennis C'ship concludes

The 17th Senior National Soft Tennis championship for men and women concluded at Multi Sports Activity Centre Gindun, Stadium Rajbagh here.

The championship commenced on March 4 in which 32 teams from states and Union Territories participated.

For Jammu & Kashmir, Sidhani Singh, Khushbo Jan, Syed Aaira Andleeb, Hoorain Basharat, Mehwish Manzoor, Gazala Rashid, Suzain Subzar, Dayeena Ayoub, Misba Jan, Munaza Fayaz and Nila Sayar bagged the Bronze medal in women team event category in the championship.

