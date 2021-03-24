192 specially-abled cricketers for 6th Divyang Cricket League

A total of 192 specially-abled cricketers from 17 states will compete in the 6th Divyang Cricket League in three categories — visually impaired, hearing impaired, and wheelchair categories – here from Thursday.

Twelve teams — Silent Heroes, Chenab XI, Jhelum XI, Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Beas XI, Special Lions, Tiger Eyes, Visions, Punjab Heroes, DCF XI, and Wheelers XI – comprising wheelchair, blind, and deaf cricketers, will compete in the three-day tournament at across three stadiums in Chandigarh – in Sector 16, Sector 26, and Sector 19, said a statement from the organisers. The first three editions of the league, starting in 2013, were limited to the hearing impaired athletes. Exhibition matches of wheelchair-enabled players and visually impaired players were introduced in the fourth edition. “The vision behind the league is to encourage and provide the specially-abled cricketers a platform to showcase their talent and determination. The fortitude and resilience of these specially-abled cricketers inspires us,” Padam Passi, chief organiser of the league, said.